Comparison of the main Swiss flower delivery websites

Delivery time
5h
Method
Florist
Delivery costs
CHF 19.-
Bouquet price
From CHF 35.-
Mobile-friendly
yes
Languages
When it comes to ordering a flower bouquet online, those questions are recurrent: which site hand-delivers through a florist, and which simply sends the bouquet in a box by mail? Which online florist is the cheapest? Which company consistently offers the freshest flowers?
Below you will find a comparison of flower delivery websites in Switzerland that allow you to order directly online. For every website, we listed the following criteria: the cheapest bouquet price available and delivery costs, the delivery method (whether it's shipped or hand-delivered), as well as the presence of a mobile-friendly website. The information listed for each company is regularly updated.
Delivery time
5h
Method
Florist
Delivery costs
CHF 19.-
Bouquet price
From CHF 35.-
Mobile-friendly
yes
Languages
Delivery time
24h
Method
Post
Delivery costs
CHF 9.90
Bouquet price
From CHF 29.-
Mobile-friendly
yes
Languages
Delivery time
5h
Method
Florist
Delivery costs
EUR 17.90
Bouquet price
From EUR 52.-
Mobile-friendly
yes
Languages
Delivery time
24h
Method
Post
Delivery costs
CHF 0.00
Bouquet price
From CHF 59.-
Mobile-friendly
yes
Languages
Delivery time
12h
Method
Post
Delivery costs
EUR 15.-
Bouquet price
From EUR 43.50
Mobile-friendly
yes
Languages
Delivery time
24h
Method
Post
Delivery costs
CHF 7.95
Bouquet price
From CHF 49.-
Mobile-friendly
yes
Languages
To understand how the websites above were ranked, here's an overview of the main criteria used for this test: