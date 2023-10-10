Comparison of the main Swiss flower delivery websites

Flower delivery Switzerland

Which flower delivery website should I pick to have flowers sent to Switzerland?

When it comes to ordering a flower bouquet online, those questions are recurrent: which site hand-delivers through a florist, and which simply sends the bouquet in a box by mail? Which online florist is the cheapest? Which company consistently offers the freshest flowers?

Below you will find a comparison of flower delivery websites in Switzerland that allow you to order directly online. For every website, we listed the following criteria: the cheapest bouquet price available and delivery costs, the delivery method (whether it's shipped or hand-delivered), as well as the presence of a mobile-friendly website. The information listed for each company is regularly updated.